FTC launches broad investigation into Microsoft: Bloomberg

Investing.com -- The U.S. Federal Trade Commission launched a broad antitrust investigation into Microsoft, spanning several areas of the tech giant's business including cloud computing and artificial intelligence, Bloomberg reported Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) fell 0.6% in afterhours trading following the news.

The probe is said to be wide-ranging, covering several areas of Microsoft's businesses from cloud computing to its cyber and AI products units.

The probe comes after the antitrust watchdog spent more than a year conducting interviews with Microsoft's competitors and business partners, creating a detailed request to demand Microsoft turn over information.

FTC antitrust lawyers are expected to meet with Microsoft competitors next week to obtain more information about the company’s business practices, the sources told Bloomberg.

Microsoft and the FTC declined Bloomberg's request for comment.

