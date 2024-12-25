Is FRP Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FRPH) Stock Price Struggling As A Result Of Its Mixed Financials?

It is hard to get excited after looking at FRP Holdings' (NASDAQ:FRPH) recent performance, when its stock has declined 7.1% over the past month. It is possible that the markets have ignored the company's differing financials and decided to lean-in to the negative sentiment. Long-term fundamentals are usually what drive market outcomes, so it's worth paying close attention. Particularly, we will be paying attention to FRP Holdings' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for FRP Holdings is:

1.6% = US$7.7m ÷ US$467m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2024).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.02 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of FRP Holdings' Earnings Growth And 1.6% ROE

It is hard to argue that FRP Holdings' ROE is much good in and of itself. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 7.1%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the five year net income decline of 22% seen by FRP Holdings was possibly a result of it having a lower ROE. We believe that there also might be other aspects that are negatively influencing the company's earnings prospects. Such as - low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

That being said, we compared FRP Holdings' performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 6.0% in the same 5-year period.

NasdaqGS:FRPH Past Earnings Growth December 25th 2024

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if FRP Holdings is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

