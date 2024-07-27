FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Price Targets

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP) came out with its annual results last week, and we wanted to see how the business is performing and what industry forecasters think of the company following this report. It was a credible result overall, with revenues of UK£128m and statutory earnings per share of UK£0.092 both in line with analyst estimates, showing that FRP Advisory Group is executing in line with expectations. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Following the latest results, FRP Advisory Group's six analysts are now forecasting revenues of UK£146.5m in 2025. This would be a decent 14% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to accumulate 7.1% to UK£0.097. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of UK£143.9m and earnings per share (EPS) of UK£0.097 in 2025. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The consensus price target rose 12% to UK£2.00despite there being no meaningful change to earnings estimates. It could be that the analystsare reflecting the predictability of FRP Advisory Group's earnings by assigning a price premium. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on FRP Advisory Group, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at UK£2.12 and the most bearish at UK£1.90 per share. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The period to the end of 2025 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 14% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 17% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 4.5% annually. So it's pretty clear that FRP Advisory Group is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Additionally, our data suggests that revenue is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for FRP Advisory Group going out to 2027, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for FRP Advisory Group that we have uncovered.

