Frozen pensions abroad: UK war veteran says she lost out on £50,000

Anne Puckridge says her UK basic state pension is frozen at the 2001 level of £72.50. Photograph: End Frozen Pensions

This weekend, a few weeks before her 100th birthday, a former wartime intelligence officer will set off on a new mission: to meet with the UK pensions minister and persuade her to end an “injustice”.

Anne Puckridge is travelling 4,400 miles from her home in Canada to ask the UK government to change rules that campaigners say penalise almost half a million pensioners living overseas and leave many struggling financially.

Many of them, including Puckridge, receive a state pension that is a fraction of what they would get if they had stayed in the UK or moved to one of a list of other countries.

This is because although the UK state pension is payable overseas, it is not “uprated” annually unless there is a legal requirement to do so – for example, where there is a relevant reciprocal social security agreement in place.

About 480,000 older Britons living abroad are affected by this “frozen pensions” policy. Their state pensions do not increase each year, but stay at the level reached on the date the individual moved away if they had already retired, or became entitled to the payment if they were already living overseas.

The rules apply to the old basic state pension and the new state pension introduced in 2016. The full basic state pension is now £169.50 a week, and, for many pensioners, will rise by 4.1% in April to reach £176.45.

But those Britons who emigrated or retired to more than 100 countries including Australia, Canada and South Africa will not benefit from the increase.

Some “frozen” pensioners have missed years of rises and, as a result, receive as little as £20 a week.

Puckridge says she has been punished by the British government for deciding in 2001, at the age of 76, to move to Canada to be close to her daughter. She served as an intelligence officer during the second world war, and worked on codes across the army, RAF and navy. Puckridge then returned to the UK and brought up her family, working in administrative jobs and, later, as a lecturer in Stroud, Gloucestershire.

Despite the fact she lived and worked in the UK for most of her life, making national insurance contributions throughout her career, her UK basic state pension is frozen at the 2001 level of £72.50.

Since then Puckridge has received £50,000 less than had she spent the last 23 years in the UK. She says the pension freeze has affected “virtually every decision in my life”.

She adds: “I can’t remember when I bought anything new, and I have to limit even essential purchases to thrift and similar stores. Social activity and entertainment are mainly only memories, and festive seasons such as the approaching Christmas or birthdays are embarrassing rather than exciting events.”

