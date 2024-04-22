Frontken Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:FRONTKN) Stock Has Fared Decently: Is the Market Following Strong Financials?

Most readers would already know that Frontken Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:FRONTKN) stock increased by 8.2% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term financial health, we decided to study the company’s fundamentals to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study Frontken Corporation Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

See our latest analysis for Frontken Corporation Berhad

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

ADVERTISEMENT

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Frontken Corporation Berhad is:

18% = RM124m ÷ RM688m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.18.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Frontken Corporation Berhad's Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

To begin with, Frontken Corporation Berhad seems to have a respectable ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 8.5% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. Probably as a result of this, Frontken Corporation Berhad was able to see a decent growth of 15% over the last five years.

Story continues

Next, on comparing Frontken Corporation Berhad's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 14% over the last few years.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Frontken Corporation Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Frontken Corporation Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 54% (or a retention ratio of 46%) for Frontken Corporation Berhad suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Besides, Frontken Corporation Berhad has been paying dividends over a period of seven years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 48%. However, Frontken Corporation Berhad's ROE is predicted to rise to 29% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Frontken Corporation Berhad's performance has been quite good. Especially the high ROE, Which has contributed to the impressive growth seen in earnings. Despite the company reinvesting only a small portion of its profits, it still has managed to grow its earnings so that is appreciable. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.