Are Frontken Corporation Berhad (KLSE:FRONTKN) Investors Paying Above The Intrinsic Value?

Frontken Corporation Berhad's estimated fair value is RM3.08 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Frontken Corporation Berhad's RM4.15 share price signals that it might be 35% overvalued

Analyst price target for FRONTKN is RM4.68, which is 52% above our fair value estimate

Does the January share price for Frontken Corporation Berhad (KLSE:FRONTKN) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Model

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM189.6m RM220.6m RM244.5m RM265.7m RM284.6m RM301.9m RM318.0m RM333.2m RM348.0m RM362.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Analyst x4 Est @ 10.83% Est @ 8.65% Est @ 7.13% Est @ 6.07% Est @ 5.32% Est @ 4.80% Est @ 4.43% Est @ 4.18% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 8.8% RM174 RM186 RM190 RM190 RM187 RM182 RM176 RM170 RM163 RM156

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM1.8b

