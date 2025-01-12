Are Frontken Corporation Berhad (KLSE:FRONTKN) Investors Paying Above The Intrinsic Value?

Key Insights
-
Frontken Corporation Berhad's estimated fair value is RM3.08 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity
-
Frontken Corporation Berhad's RM4.15 share price signals that it might be 35% overvalued
-
Analyst price target for FRONTKN is RM4.68, which is 52% above our fair value estimate
Does the January share price for Frontken Corporation Berhad (KLSE:FRONTKN) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.
We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.
The Model
We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF (MYR, Millions)
|
RM189.6m
|
RM220.6m
|
RM244.5m
|
RM265.7m
|
RM284.6m
|
RM301.9m
|
RM318.0m
|
RM333.2m
|
RM348.0m
|
RM362.5m
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x4
|
Analyst x4
|
Est @ 10.83%
|
Est @ 8.65%
|
Est @ 7.13%
|
Est @ 6.07%
|
Est @ 5.32%
|
Est @ 4.80%
|
Est @ 4.43%
|
Est @ 4.18%
|
Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 8.8%
|
RM174
|
RM186
|
RM190
|
RM190
|
RM187
|
RM182
|
RM176
|
RM170
|
RM163
|
RM156
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM1.8b
The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.8%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM363m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (8.8%– 3.6%) = RM7.2b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM7.2b÷ ( 1 + 8.8%)10= RM3.1b
The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM4.9b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM4.2, the company appears potentially overvalued at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.
The Assumptions
We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Frontken Corporation Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.936. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for Frontken Corporation Berhad
Strength
-
Earnings growth over the past year exceeded its 5-year average.
-
Currently debt free.
Weakness
-
Earnings growth over the past year underperformed the Commercial Services industry.
-
Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Commercial Services market.
-
Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.
Opportunity
-
Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Malaysian market.
Threat
-
Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.
Moving On:
