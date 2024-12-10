Frontier Transport Holdings (JSE:FTH) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At ZAR0.259

Frontier Transport Holdings Limited (JSE:FTH) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 17th of December to ZAR0.259. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 6.3%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Frontier Transport Holdings' Projections Indicate Future Payments May Be Unsustainable

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. However, Frontier Transport Holdings' earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 6.5% if the company continues along the path it has been on recently. If the dividend continues on its recent course, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 144%, which is a bit high and could start applying pressure to the balance sheet.

JSE:FTH Historic Dividend December 10th 2024

Frontier Transport Holdings' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

It's comforting to see that Frontier Transport Holdings has been paying a dividend for a number of years now, however it has been cut at least once in that time. Due to this, we are a little bit cautious about the dividend consistency over a full economic cycle. Since 2018, the annual payment back then was ZAR0.28, compared to the most recent full-year payment of ZAR0.484. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.6% a year over that time. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. We are encouraged to see that Frontier Transport Holdings has grown earnings per share at 6.5% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Frontier Transport Holdings' prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Our Thoughts On Frontier Transport Holdings' Dividend

Overall, this is a reasonable dividend, and it being raised is an added bonus. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Frontier Transport Holdings (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

