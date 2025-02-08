Frontier Group Holdings Full Year 2024 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations

Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ULCC) Full Year 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$3.78b (up 5.2% from FY 2023).

Net income: US$85.0m (up from US$11.0m loss in FY 2023).

Profit margin: 2.3% (up from net loss in FY 2023). The move to profitability was driven by higher revenue.

EPS: US$0.38 (up from US$0.05 loss in FY 2023).

NasdaqGS:ULCC Earnings and Revenue Growth February 8th 2025

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Frontier Group Holdings EPS Beats Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) surpassed analyst estimates by 82%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 13% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 7.5% growth forecast for the Airlines industry in the US.

Performance of the American Airlines industry.

The company's shares are up 11% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We should say that we've discovered 2 warning signs for Frontier Group Holdings that you should be aware of before investing here.

