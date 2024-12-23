Fresno and 19 Other California Cities Where Your Social Security Check Goes the Furthest

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Oh the beauties and wonders of California. Putting aside the plethora of natural disasters that plague it, the Golden State truly is a fantastic place. Mild weather, a combination of forests and beaches and a robust economy are just a few of California’s major points of attraction. But consistently, California lands on lists of “worst places to retire.” Why? Because California, second only to Hawaii, is the most expensive state in the U.S.

Most retirees live on fixed incomes that, and typically to some extent, Social Security is a pillar in their monthly earnings. If you live in California or are thinking about spending your golden years there in the near future, it’s crucial to know how far that monthly Social Security check will go.

In a new study, GOBankingRates found the California cities where a Social Security check goes the furthest based on the average monthly benefit for retired workers in 2024 ($1,925.46).

20. Folsom

2024 average monthly rent for a one-bedroom: $1,724

Monthly grocery cost: $449

Monthly healthcare cost: $696

Monthly utilities cost: $375

Monthly transportation cost: $469

Total monthly necessary expenditures cost: $3,712

Percentage of monthly expenditures covered by a Social Security check: 52%

Monthly expenditures not covered by a Social Security check: $1,787

19. Escondido

2024 average monthly rent for a one-bedroom: $1,807

Monthly grocery cost: $448

Monthly healthcare cost: $595

Monthly utilities cost: $396

Monthly transportation cost: $440

Total monthly necessary expenditures cost: $3,686

Percentage of monthly expenditures covered by a Social Security check: 52%

Monthly expenditures not covered by a Social Security check: $1,761

18. Roseville

2024 average monthly rent for a one-bedroom: $1,734

Monthly grocery cost: $442

Monthly healthcare cost: $686

Monthly utilities cost: $390

Monthly transportation cost: $409

Total monthly necessary expenditures cost: $3,661

Percentage of monthly expenditures covered by a Social Security check: 53%

Monthly expenditures not covered by a Social Security check: $1,736

17. Chula Vista

2024 average monthly rent for a one-bedroom: $1,730

Monthly grocery cost: $446

Monthly healthcare cost: $595

Monthly utilities cost: $369

Monthly transportation cost: $511

Total monthly necessary expenditures cost: $3,653

Percentage of monthly expenditures covered by a Social Security check: 53%

Monthly expenditures not covered by a Social Security check: $1,727

