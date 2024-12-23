Fresno and 19 Other California Cities Where Your Social Security Check Goes the Furthest

Oh the beauties and wonders of California. Putting aside the plethora of natural disasters that plague it, the Golden State truly is a fantastic place. Mild weather, a combination of forests and beaches and a robust economy are just a few of California’s major points of attraction. But consistently, California lands on lists of “worst places to retire.” Why? Because California, second only to Hawaii, is the most expensive state in the U.S.
Check Out: 5 Cities You Need To Consider If You’re Retiring in 2025
Explore More: These Are America’s 50 Fastest-Growing Retirement Hot Spots
Most retirees live on fixed incomes that, and typically to some extent, Social Security is a pillar in their monthly earnings. If you live in California or are thinking about spending your golden years there in the near future, it’s crucial to know how far that monthly Social Security check will go.
In a new study, GOBankingRates found the California cities where a Social Security check goes the furthest based on the average monthly benefit for retired workers in 2024 ($1,925.46).
20. Folsom
-
2024 average monthly rent for a one-bedroom: $1,724
-
Monthly grocery cost: $449
-
Monthly healthcare cost: $696
-
Monthly utilities cost: $375
-
Monthly transportation cost: $469
-
Total monthly necessary expenditures cost: $3,712
-
Percentage of monthly expenditures covered by a Social Security check: 52%
-
Monthly expenditures not covered by a Social Security check: $1,787
Read Next: Retirement 2024: These Are the 7 Worst Places To Retire in South Carolina
19. Escondido
-
2024 average monthly rent for a one-bedroom: $1,807
-
Monthly grocery cost: $448
-
Monthly healthcare cost: $595
-
Monthly utilities cost: $396
-
Monthly transportation cost: $440
-
Total monthly necessary expenditures cost: $3,686
-
Percentage of monthly expenditures covered by a Social Security check: 52%
-
Monthly expenditures not covered by a Social Security check: $1,761
18. Roseville
-
2024 average monthly rent for a one-bedroom: $1,734
-
Monthly grocery cost: $442
-
Monthly healthcare cost: $686
-
Monthly utilities cost: $390
-
Monthly transportation cost: $409
-
Total monthly necessary expenditures cost: $3,661
-
Percentage of monthly expenditures covered by a Social Security check: 53%
-
Monthly expenditures not covered by a Social Security check: $1,736
17. Chula Vista
-
2024 average monthly rent for a one-bedroom: $1,730
-
Monthly grocery cost: $446
-
Monthly healthcare cost: $595
-
Monthly utilities cost: $369
-
Monthly transportation cost: $511
-
Total monthly necessary expenditures cost: $3,653
-
Percentage of monthly expenditures covered by a Social Security check: 53%
-
Monthly expenditures not covered by a Social Security check: $1,727
16. Ontario
-
2024 average monthly rent for a one-bedroom: $1,807
-
Monthly grocery cost: $417
-
Monthly healthcare cost: $580
-
Monthly utilities cost: $378
-
Monthly transportation cost: $460
-
Total monthly necessary expenditures cost: $3,642
-
Percentage of monthly expenditures covered by a Social Security check: 53%
-
Monthly expenditures not covered by a Social Security check: $1,716
15. Upland
-
2024 average monthly rent for a one-bedroom: $1,800
-
Monthly grocery cost: $421
-
Monthly healthcare cost: $580
-
Monthly utilities cost: $378
-
Monthly transportation cost: $459
-
Total monthly necessary expenditures cost: $3,638
-
Percentage of monthly expenditures covered by a Social Security check: 53%
-
Monthly expenditures not covered by a Social Security check: $1,712
14. Moreno Valley
-
2024 average monthly rent for a one-bedroom: $1,586
-
Monthly grocery cost: $411
-
Monthly healthcare cost: $584
-
Monthly utilities cost: $391
-
Monthly transportation cost: $610
-
Total monthly necessary expenditures cost: $3,583
-
Percentage of monthly expenditures covered by a Social Security check: 54%
-
Monthly expenditures not covered by a Social Security check: $1,657
13. Rancho Cucamonga
-
2024 average monthly rent for a one-bedroom: $1,731
-
Monthly grocery cost: $422
-
Monthly healthcare cost: $580
-
Monthly utilities cost: $378
-
Monthly transportation cost: $463
-
Total monthly necessary expenditures cost: $3,574
-
Percentage of monthly expenditures covered by a Social Security check: 54%
-
Monthly expenditures not covered by a Social Security check: $1,649
12. Long Beach
-
2024 average monthly rent for a one-bedroom: $1,577
-
Monthly grocery cost: $422
-
Monthly healthcare cost: $580
-
Monthly utilities cost: $349
-
Monthly transportation cost: $630
-
Total monthly necessary expenditures cost: $3,558
-
Percentage of monthly expenditures covered by a Social Security check: 54%
-
Monthly expenditures not covered by a Social Security check: $1,633
11. Citrus Heights
-
2024 average monthly rent for a one-bedroom: $1,532
-
Monthly grocery cost: $434
-
Monthly healthcare cost: $696
-
Monthly utilities cost: $386
-
Monthly transportation cost: $487
-
Total monthly necessary expenditures cost: $3,534
-
Percentage of monthly expenditures covered by a Social Security check: 54%
-
Monthly expenditures not covered by a Social Security check: $1,609
10. Chino
-
2024 average monthly rent for a one-bedroom: $1,654
-
Monthly grocery cost: $419
-
Monthly healthcare cost: $580
-
Monthly utilities cost: $389
-
Monthly transportation cost: $480
-
Total monthly necessary expenditures cost: $3,522
-
Percentage of monthly expenditures covered by a Social Security check: 55%
-
Monthly expenditures not covered by a Social Security check: $1,597
9. Pomona
-
2024 average monthly rent for a one-bedroom: $1,507
-
Monthly grocery cost: $416
-
Monthly healthcare cost: $580
-
Monthly utilities cost: $372
-
Monthly transportation cost: $629
-
Total monthly necessary expenditures cost: $3,504
-
Percentage of monthly expenditures covered by a Social Security check: 55%
-
Monthly expenditures not covered by a Social Security check: $1,579
8. Murrieta
-
2024 average monthly rent for a one-bedroom: $1,648
-
Monthly grocery cost: $417
-
Monthly healthcare cost: $584
-
Monthly utilities cost: $379
-
Monthly transportation cost: $467
-
Total monthly necessary expenditures cost: $3,496
-
Percentage of monthly expenditures covered by a Social Security check: 55%
-
Monthly expenditures not covered by a Social Security check: $1,570
7. Riverside
-
2024 average monthly rent for a one-bedroom: $1,483
-
Monthly grocery cost: $416
-
Monthly healthcare cost: $584
-
Monthly utilities cost: $380
-
Monthly transportation cost: $583
-
Total monthly necessary expenditures cost: $3,446
-
Percentage of monthly expenditures covered by a Social Security check: 56%
-
Monthly expenditures not covered by a Social Security check: $1,521
6. Santa Rosa
-
2024 average monthly rent for a one-bedroom: $1,469
-
Monthly grocery cost: $455
-
Monthly healthcare cost: $738
-
Monthly utilities cost: $359
-
Monthly transportation cost: $414
-
Total monthly necessary expenditures cost: $3,435
-
Percentage of monthly expenditures covered by a Social Security check: 56%
-
Monthly expenditures not covered by a Social Security check: $1,509
5. El Cajon
-
2024 average monthly rent for a one-bedroom: $1,413
-
Monthly grocery cost: $447
-
Monthly healthcare cost: $595
-
Monthly utilities cost: $397
-
Monthly transportation cost: $498
-
Total monthly necessary expenditures cost: $3,350
-
Percentage of monthly expenditures covered by a Social Security check: 57%
-
Monthly expenditures not covered by a Social Security check: $1,425
4. Santa Maria
-
2024 average monthly rent for a one-bedroom: $1,448
-
Monthly grocery cost: $425
-
Monthly healthcare cost: $757
-
Monthly utilities cost: $330
-
Monthly transportation cost: $380
-
Total monthly necessary expenditures cost: $3,340
-
Percentage of monthly expenditures covered by a Social Security check: 58%
-
Monthly expenditures not covered by a Social Security check: $1,415
3. Sacramento
-
2024 average monthly rent for a one-bedroom: $1,373
-
Monthly grocery cost: $434
-
Monthly healthcare cost: $696
-
Monthly utilities cost: $353
-
Monthly transportation cost: $483
-
Total monthly necessary expenditures cost: $3,339
-
Percentage of monthly expenditures covered by a Social Security check: 58%
-
Monthly expenditures not covered by a Social Security check: $1,414
2. Colton
-
2024 average monthly rent for a one-bedroom: $1,319
-
Monthly grocery cost: $410
-
Monthly healthcare cost: $597
-
Monthly utilities cost: $390
-
Monthly transportation cost: $433
-
Total monthly necessary expenditures cost: $3,149
-
Percentage of monthly expenditures covered by a Social Security check: 61%
-
Monthly expenditures not covered by a Social Security check: $1,223
1. Fresno
-
2024 average monthly rent for a one-bedroom: $1,045
-
Monthly grocery cost: $411
-
Monthly healthcare cost: $623
-
Monthly utilities cost: $403
-
Monthly transportation cost: $406
-
Total monthly necessary expenditures cost: $2,888
-
Percentage of monthly expenditures covered by a Social Security check: 67%
-
Monthly expenditures not covered by a Social Security check: $962
Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the best cities in California where a Social Security check goes the furthest based on the average monthly benefit for retired workers, $1,925.46, sourced from the Social Security Administration’s November 2024 data. GOBankingRates first isolated all cities in California with a 2024 1-bedroom average monthly rent below $1,925 as sourced from Apartment List’s November 2024 data. GOBankingRates then used Sperling’s Best to find the cost of living index for each listed city, looking at grocery and healthcare index scores. Next, GOBankingRates used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics 2023 Consumer Expenditure Survey to find the annual expenditure amount for grocery, utilities, transportation and healthcare costs for people ages 65 and older in order to find how much a retiree would spend on necessities in each city on a monthly basis. GOBankingRates then added monthly housing, grocery, utilities, transportation and healthcare costs together to find where a retiree can stretch their Social Security check the furthest. GOBankingRates found for each city: the total monthly expenditures cost, what percent a Social Security check would cover those expenses, and the remaining cost of necessities once the Social Security check was used. All data was collected and is up to date as of Dec.16, 2024.
More From GOBankingRates
-
Costco, Walmart and Other Stores With Perks Retirees Need To Be Taking Advantage Of
-
8 Common Mistakes Retirees Make With Their Social Security Checks
-
The Trump Economy Begins: 4 Money Moves Retirees Should Make Before Inauguration Day
-
3 Things Retirees Should Sell To Build Their Retirement Savings
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Fresno and 19 Other California Cities Where Your Social Security Check Goes the Furthest