GOBankingRates
Fresno and 19 Other California Cities Where Your Social Security Check Goes the Furthest
Nicole Spector
7 min read
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Oh the beauties and wonders of California. Putting aside the plethora of natural disasters that plague it, the Golden State truly is a fantastic place. Mild weather, a combination of forests and beaches and a robust economy are just a few of California’s major points of attraction. But consistently, California lands on lists of “worst places to retire.” Why? Because California, second only to Hawaii, is the most expensive state in the U.S.

Check Out: 5 Cities You Need To Consider If You’re Retiring in 2025

Explore More: These Are America’s 50 Fastest-Growing Retirement Hot Spots

Most retirees live on fixed incomes that, and typically to some extent, Social Security is a pillar in their monthly earnings. If you live in California or are thinking about spending your golden years there in the near future, it’s crucial to know how far that monthly Social Security check will go.

In a new study, GOBankingRates found the California cities where a Social Security check goes the furthest based on the average monthly benefit for retired workers in 2024 ($1,925.46).

20. Folsom

  • 2024 average monthly rent for a one-bedroom: $1,724

  • Monthly grocery cost: $449

  • Monthly healthcare cost: $696 

  • Monthly utilities cost: $375

  • Monthly transportation cost: $469

  • Total monthly necessary expenditures cost: $3,712

  • Percentage of monthly expenditures covered by a Social Security check: 52% 

  • Monthly expenditures not covered by a Social Security check: $1,787

Read Next: Retirement 2024: These Are the 7 Worst Places To Retire in South Carolina

19. Escondido

  • 2024 average monthly rent for a one-bedroom: $1,807

  • Monthly grocery cost: $448

  • Monthly healthcare cost: $595 

  • Monthly utilities cost: $396

  • Monthly transportation cost: $440

  • Total monthly necessary expenditures cost: $3,686

  • Percentage of monthly expenditures covered by a Social Security check: 52% 

  • Monthly expenditures not covered by a Social Security check: $1,761

18. Roseville

  • 2024 average monthly rent for a one-bedroom: $1,734

  • Monthly grocery cost: $442

  • Monthly healthcare cost: $686

  • Monthly utilities cost: $390

  • Monthly transportation cost: $409

  • Total monthly necessary expenditures cost: $3,661

  • Percentage of monthly expenditures covered by a Social Security check: 53%

  • Monthly expenditures not covered by a Social Security check: $1,736 

17. Chula Vista

  • 2024 average monthly rent for a one-bedroom: $1,730

  • Monthly grocery cost: $446

  • Monthly healthcare cost: $595

  • Monthly utilities cost: $369

  • Monthly transportation cost: $511

  • Total monthly necessary expenditures cost: $3,653

  • Percentage of monthly expenditures covered by a Social Security check: 53%

  • Monthly expenditures not covered by a Social Security check: $1,727

Terms and Privacy Policy
Your Privacy Choices

Recommended Stories