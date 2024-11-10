French pilots' union flags strike to protest tax hike on airline tickets

PARIS (Reuters) - French pilots' union SNPL is calling for strike action on Thursday to protest against a government proposal to triple the levy on flight tickets as part of wider plans to plug a hole in France's state budget, a spokesperson said on Sunday.

WHY IT IS IMPORTANT

The strike notice, which concerns Air France as well as other carriers with pilots on French labour contracts, comes as the government rushes to push its draft budget for next year over the line, despite lacking a majority in parliament.

KEY QUOTE

"This additional tax will ultimately lead to tens of thousands of job losses in France," the union said in a statement, adding: "This social disaster will go hand in hand with the weakening of French operators or those operating regularly in France compared to their European and international competitors."

CONTEXT

The government's proposed increase in the aviation levy on flights to or from France combines an urgent need for more tax income with environmental aims but has sparked anger in the aviation sector.

Raising the levy, particularly for long-haul flights, is supposed to generate additional revenue of 1 billion euros ($1.07 billion) next year.

The measure was included in the current version of the draft budget through an amendment.

However, given that the bill is the subject of political haggling between a hung National Assembly, the conservative-controlled Senate and Prime Minister Michel Barnier's government, it is unclear if the levy will be part of the final budget text.

It remains to be seen how many pilots could walk out on Thursday or how flight schedules might be affected.

($1 = 0.9330 euros)

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Susan Fenton)