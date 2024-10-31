How a French gambler’s huge bet spiked Trump’s odds on Polymarket – and why it may threaten democracy

Over the last three months, four accounts on a popular gambling site have placed thousands of bets totalling more than $50 million on Donald Trump winning the US presidential election next week. The bets, placed on prediction platform Polymarket, appear to have skewed the odds massively in Trump’s favour on the site, with the total figure representing roughly 2 per cent of all bets placed on the 2024 elections.

The four accounts – Fredi9999, Theo4, PrincessCaro, and Michie – have been traced back to a single French national with “extensive trading experience and [a] financial services background”, according to a statement from Polymarket. The betting platform said there was no evidence that the trader had placed the bets to deliberately boost Trump’s odds, though the incident has proved how easy it is for one wealthy individual to manipulate the market.

The latest figures from Polymarket give Trump a 66 per cent chance of beating Democratic rival Kamala Harris, who has just a one-in-three chance of taking the White House by these odds. Meanwhile, the latest national polling average compiled by RealClearPolitics has a Trump victory at just 48.4 per cent and a Harris win at 48 per cent.

Some fear that the massively inflated odds could be used by Trump as evidence that the election was stolen, while regulators have warned that gambling sites like Polymarket represent a significant threat to electoral integrity.

Odds for a Trump victory have surged in recent weeks on the online betting site Polymarket (Screenshot/ Polymarket)

Many of Trump’s supporters are already sharing screenshots of the latest odds on social media as proof that victory is inevitable. Trump ally Elon Musk shared a screenshot on X of the Republican candidate’s growing lead in betting markets, claiming it was “more accurate than polls, as actual money is on the line”.

Conservative commentator Joe Kernen, who appears on CNBC’s Squawk Box, has frequently referred to the odds on-air and shared screenshots of Trump’s Polymarket odds on social media. Conversely, Democratic strategist Simon Rosenberg described the betting market odds as “Polymarket voodoo”, adding that “any analyst who takes it seriously should be ignored”.

Elon Musk has frequently shared Polymarket’s election probabilities on X, where he has more than 200 million followers (Screenshot/ X)

Polymarket, which is backed by billionaire Trump-supporter Peter Thiel, allows people to bet on the outcome of future events using cryptocurrency. Currently only users outside the US are able to use it to bet on the US elections, though the semi-anonymous nature of cryptocurrency, combined with technologies like virtual private networks (VPNs), make it possible to bypass the platform’s terms of service.

Rules are also shifting to favour online gambling sites when it comes to elections in the US. Last month, a federal judge in the US overturned a ban on betting on election results in the country, which had been imposed by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

Story Continues