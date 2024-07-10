Freije & Freije Is Selling Some These Unique Rides in Glencoe, MN This Weekend

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Get ready to bid!

Freije & Freije Auctioneers are gearing up for an exciting event this weekend in Glencoe, MN, where a stunning array of unique rides will be on the auction block. Car enthusiasts and collectors alike are in for a treat as some of the most iconic and meticulously maintained vehicles from various eras will be up for grabs. From classic muscle cars to rare vintage gems, the selection promises to cater to diverse tastes and preferences, making this an unmissable event for anyone with a passion for automobiles.

The auction is set to feature standout models, each with its own unique story and allure. Among the highlights are a beautifully restored 1971 Chevelle SS, a powerful 1970 Dodge Super Bee with a V-Code 440 Six Pack, and an original 1971 Oldsmobile 442, showcasing the rich heritage and enduring appeal of these classic cars. Whether you're a seasoned collector or a first-time bidder, this auction presents a rare opportunity to own a piece of automotive history. Don't miss your chance to be part of this exciting event and potentially drive away with a dream car. Register to bid today!

1977 GMC Eleganza 2

The 1977 GMC Eleganza 2, VIN: TZE167V100185, is a classic motorhome that's ready for new adventures. Powered by a robust V8 engine paired with an automatic transmission, this motorhome offers a comfortable ride with modern conveniences such as air conditioning, heating, power windows, and power steering. Its distinctive green exterior is complemented by aluminum detailing, and it rides on durable 225/75R16 tires. With an odometer reading of 69,504 miles, this well-maintained vehicle promises many more miles of road trips and memories. See it here.

1967 Cadillac Fleetwood Hearse

The 1967 Cadillac Fleetwood Hearse, VIN: Z7298665, is a unique and iconic vehicle. Powered by a V8 engine and equipped with an automatic transmission, this hearse also features heating for added comfort. Its sleek black exterior and classic design are complemented by 235/75R15 tires. With an odometer reading of 92,645 miles, this well-preserved Cadillac is a rare find that combines historical significance with timeless style. See it here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Freije & Freije in partnership with Jeff Martin Auctioneers are hosting a live and online sale July 13th in Glencoe, MN. Check out the other great collector vehicles available online and in person this weekend. The auction features Automobilia and over 140 Classic and Collector vehicles.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.