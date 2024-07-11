Freije & Freije’s Glencoe, MN Auction Will Feature Over a Dozen Classic Corvettes This Weekend

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Bid on these Corvettes!

Car enthusiasts and collectors, mark your calendars for this weekend as Freije & Freije’s highly anticipated auction in Glencoe, MN, is set to showcase an impressive collection of classic Corvettes. Known for their rich history and iconic designs, these Corvettes span various eras, offering something for every type of collector. From the sleek lines of the 1960s models to the powerful engineering of the 1970s, this auction is a unique opportunity to own a piece of automotive history.

With over a dozen meticulously maintained Corvettes up for grabs, the event promises to be a haven for Corvette aficionados. Each vehicle on the block boasts original parts, stunning restorations, and the timeless appeal that has made the Corvette a symbol of American muscle and innovation. Whether you’re a seasoned collector or a first-time buyer, this auction is the perfect chance to add a classic Corvette to your collection. Don’t miss out on this exceptional showcase of automotive excellence at Freije & Freije’s Glencoe auction this weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

1965 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible VIN: 194675S113537

This stunning 1965 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible boasts a powerful 327 L84 fuel-injected V8 engine paired with a 4-speed manual transmission. Finished in a sleek maroon exterior with a contrasting white leather interior, this classic beauty offers a blend of performance and style. Key features include an AM/FM radio, power antenna, heater, and aluminum wheels with P205175R15 tires. With an odometer reading of just 52,127 miles, this meticulously maintained Corvette is a timeless piece of automotive history. See it here.

1982 Chevrolet Corvette T-Top Coupe VIN: 1G1AY0780C5112032

This classic 1982 Chevrolet Corvette T-Top Coupe features a 5.7L V8 engine with an automatic transmission. Elegantly finished in tan, it comes equipped with cruise control, leather seats, air conditioning, heat, power windows, power locks, and power steering. The car rides on aluminum wheels fitted with 255/60R15 tires. With an odometer reading of just 38,964 miles, this well-preserved Corvette offers a combination of vintage charm and modern conveniences. See it here.

Story continues

2006 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible VIN: 1G1YY36U565130691

This stunning 2006 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is powered by a robust 6.0-liter V8 engine. Finished in a sleek maroon color, it features a luxurious leather interior with air conditioning, cruise control, power windows, power locks, and power steering. With an odometer reading of just 40,741 miles, this Corvette offers a blend of performance and comfort, making it a fantastic choice for any car enthusiast. See it here.

Freije & Freije in partnership with Jeff Martin Auctioneers are hosting a live and online sale July 13th in Glencoe, MN. Check out the other great collector vehicles available online and in person this weekend. The auction features Automobilia and over 140 Classic and Collector vehicles.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.