Freightways Group Limited's (NZSE:FRW) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 49% Above Its Share Price

The projected fair value for Freightways Group is NZ$15.61 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of NZ$10.50 suggests Freightways Group is potentially 33% undervalued

The NZ$10.13 analyst price target for FRW is 35% less than our estimate of fair value

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Freightways Group Limited (NZSE:FRW) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (NZ$, Millions) NZ$81.3m NZ$96.7m NZ$113.1m NZ$121.6m NZ$129.2m NZ$135.3m NZ$141.0m NZ$146.3m NZ$151.4m NZ$156.4m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 4.75% Est @ 4.17% Est @ 3.77% Est @ 3.48% Est @ 3.28% Present Value (NZ$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.0% NZ$76.0 NZ$84.4 NZ$92.2 NZ$92.6 NZ$91.9 NZ$90.0 NZ$87.6 NZ$84.9 NZ$82.1 NZ$79.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = NZ$861m

