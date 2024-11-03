Freightways Group Limited's (NZSE:FRW) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 49% Above Its Share Price

In This Article:
Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Freightways Group Limited (NZSE:FRW) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.
We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.
What's The Estimated Valuation?
We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF (NZ$, Millions)
|
NZ$81.3m
|
NZ$96.7m
|
NZ$113.1m
|
NZ$121.6m
|
NZ$129.2m
|
NZ$135.3m
|
NZ$141.0m
|
NZ$146.3m
|
NZ$151.4m
|
NZ$156.4m
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x1
|
Analyst x1
|
Analyst x1
|
Analyst x1
|
Analyst x1
|
Est @ 4.75%
|
Est @ 4.17%
|
Est @ 3.77%
|
Est @ 3.48%
|
Est @ 3.28%
|
Present Value (NZ$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.0%
|
NZ$76.0
|
NZ$84.4
|
NZ$92.2
|
NZ$92.6
|
NZ$91.9
|
NZ$90.0
|
NZ$87.6
|
NZ$84.9
|
NZ$82.1
|
NZ$79.2
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = NZ$861m
After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.8%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.0%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = NZ$156m× (1 + 2.8%) ÷ (7.0%– 2.8%) = NZ$3.8b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= NZ$3.8b÷ ( 1 + 7.0%)10= NZ$1.9b
The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is NZ$2.8b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of NZ$10.5, the company appears quite good value at a 33% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.
Important Assumptions
Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Freightways Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.024. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for Freightways Group
Strength
-
Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.
Weakness
-
Earnings declined over the past year.
-
Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Logistics market.
Opportunity
-
Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the New Zealander market.
-
Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.
Threat
-
Dividends are not covered by earnings.
-
Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the New Zealander market.
