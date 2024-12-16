Freeland resigns: Calls for Trudeau to step down grow, as Liberals appoint new finance minister amid $62B deficit

FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland arrive to pose for a picture holding the 2024-25 budget, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, April 16, 2024. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle/File Photo · Reuters / Reuters

Chrystia Freeland resigned as Minister of Finance on Monday, issuing a scathing resignation letter that said she and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are “at odds about the best path forward for Canada.” The shocking resignation came hours before the release of the federal government’s latest fiscal update that showed a deeper deficit than projected, and paved the way for Dominic LeBlanc to fill Freeland’s vacated role in a rushed swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall Monday afternoon.

In her resignation letter addressed to Trudeau and posted to X, Freeland said the Prime Minister told her on Friday that he no longer wanted her to serve as Finance Minister. Freeland refused an offer of another ministerial role, but said she is committed to running in the next federal election.

"Upon reflection, I have concluded that the only honest and viable path is for me to resign from the Cabinet," she wrote in the letter.

“To be effective, a minister must speak on behalf of the Prime Minister and with his full confidence. In making your decision, you made clear that I no longer credibly enjoy that confidence and possess the authority that comes with it.”

Freeland said that “for the past number of weeks, you and I have found ourselves at odds about the best path forward for Canada.” She pointed to incoming U.S. President Donald Trump's "grave threat" of a 25 per cent tariff on Canadian exports to the United States, saying that "we need to take that threat extremely seriously."

"That means keeping our fiscal powder dry today, so we have the reserves we may need for a coming tariff war. That means eschewing costly political gimmicks, which we can ill afford and which make Canadians doubt that we recognize the gravity of the moment," Freeland wrote.

"That means pushing back against 'America First' economic nationalism with a determined effort to fight for capital and investment and the jobs they bring."

Federal deficit blows past projections

While there was uncertainty as to whether the fall economic update would be released in light of Freeland’s surprise resignation, the government did table the document after markets closed on Monday. The fiscal update showed that the federal government blew past deficit projections by nearly $22 billion in the fiscal year ending in March, with the deficit hitting $61.9 billion. That’s in part due to “unexpected expenses” related to Indigenous contingent liabilities.

