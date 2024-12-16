Freeland quits: Dominic LeBlanc sworn in as Finance Minister

FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland arrive to pose for a picture holding the 2024-25 budget, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, April 16, 2024. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle/File Photo · Reuters / Reuters

Chrystia Freeland resigned as Minister of Finance on Monday, hours before she was due to deliver the federal government's latest fiscal update in the House of Commons, saying she and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are “at odds about the best path forward for Canada.” Freeland refused an offer of another ministerial role and will leave Cabinet, but said she is committed to running in the next federal election.

In a scathing resignation letter addressed to Trudeau and posted to X, Freeland said the Prime Minister told her on Friday that he no longer wanted her to serve as Finance Minister.

"Upon reflection, I have concluded that the only honest and viable path is for me to resign from the Cabinet," she wrote in the letter.

“To be effective, a minister must speak on behalf of the Prime Minister and with his full confidence. In making your decision, you made clear that I no longer credibly enjoy that confidence and possess the authority that comes with it.”

Freeland said that “for the past number of weeks, you and I have found ourselves at odds about the best path forward for Canada.” She pointed to incoming U.S. President Donald Trump's "grave threat" of a 25 per cent tariff on Canadian exports to the United States, saying that "we need to take that threat extremely seriously."

"That means keeping our fiscal powder dry today, so we have the reserves we may need for a coming tariff war. That means eschewing costly political gimmicks, which we can ill afford and which make Canadians doubt that we recognize the gravity of the moment," Freeland wrote.

"That means pushing back against 'America First' economic nationalism with a determined effort to fight for capital and investment and the jobs they bring."

While Freeland did not specify in the resignation letter what those "costly political gimmicks" are, a GST-break went into effect on the weekend. The government has temporarily lifted the federal sales tax on a range of items, including toys, diapers, restaurant meals, beer and wine, through to Feb. 15. The Globe and Mail reported last week that tensions had risen between Freeland and the Prime Minister's Office over spending plans. The government also planned to issue $250 rebate cheques for Canadians who worked and made less than $150,000, although the National Post reported on the weekend that Freeland planned to reverse the measure.

