Free Popeyes: Chicken chain to give away wings if Ravens, Eagles or Bills win Super Bowl

If you don't have a rooting interest in the NFL playoffs, you may want to get on the bandwagon for the Baltimore Ravens or Philadelphia Eagles. Why? Because Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen will give away free wings if an NFL team with a winged mascot wins Super Bowl 58.

As a bonus, the fast-food chain is also tossing the Buffalo Bills into the mix – you know, for the Buffalo wings connection. So if the Bills, Eagles or Ravens win the big game on Feb. 11, customers can snag a free six-piece order of wings.

The free wings will only be available two days after the Super Bowl on Feb. 13, also Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday. The wings will come with any online or in-app purchase at participating locations in the U.S. and Canada.

“The best combo in the world is football, wings, and a little wager,” Popeyes chief marketing officer Jeff Klein said in a press release about the promotion. “We are making a bet with Popeyes fans in the U.S. and Canada that if a football team with wings wins it all, then we will give everyone Popeyes NEW chicken Wings to celebrate.”

The promotion for the Miami-headquartered fast-food chain, which has its roots in New Orleans, comes as Popeyes has booked its first Super Bowl commercial.

In the ad, the restaurant will flaunt the permanent launch of its five flavors of wings: Ghost Pepper, Sweet ‘N Spicy, Honey BBQ, Roasted Garlic Parmesan, and Signature Hot. (Wings prices start at $5.99 for a six-piece order.)

How to get free wings or chicken at Popeyes

Place your first order (spend at least $10) in the Popeyes app or on Popeyes.com and you get your choice of a free six-piece order of wings, two-piece Signature Chicken order, three-piece tenders, eight-piece nuggets, or an Original or Spicy Chicken Sandwich.

The Popeyes Super Bowl promotion is reminiscent of Taco Bell's World Series promotion in which the Mexican fast-food chain gives away a free Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco to members of its Taco Bell Rewards loyalty program.

And for the last five years, Buffalo Wild Wings has pledged to give a free order of six boneless or traditional wings if the Super Bowl goes into overtime. We're waiting to see if that deal is offered again.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: