Freddie Mercury's London home for sale after being preserved for 30 years: See inside

A London home that formerly belonged to Freddie Mercury hit the market for more than £30 million (approximately $38 million).

Listed by Knight Frank, the home known as the Garden Lodge was bought by the Queen rock star in 1980, according to a Monday press release.

Freddie Mercury (1946-1991), singer with Queen, standing in front of a drumkit as he sings into a microphone on stage during a live concert performance by the band at the National Bowl in Milton Keynes, England, United Kingdom, on 5 June 1982.

He left the house and all its possessions to friend Mary Austin when he died in 1991.

In 2023, Austin announced she was moving on from her role as keeper of his belongings. Later that year Sotheby's hosted the "Freddie Mercury: A World of His Own," auction, selling his possessions including the piano he used to write "Bohemian Rhapsody", which sold for more than $2 million.

Now, it is time to sell his former home itself.

"This house has been the most glorious memory box, because it has such love and warmth in every room," Austin said, according to the release. "Now that it is empty, I’m transported back to the first time we viewed it. Ever since Freddie and I stepped through the fabled green door, it has been a place of peace, a true artist’s house, and now is the time to entrust that sense of peace to the next person."

Flowers, candles, a picture and a flag with a message are left outside the late Freddie Mercury's house, on the 30th anniversary of his death, in London, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021.

Primary bedroom, dressing room like a 'stage set'

The home was built in Neo-Georgian style in 1907, and Mercury commissioned interior architect Robin Moore Ede to redesign the home to fit his unique style.

Knight Frank says the property "offers grand proportions yet a comfortable homely feel." It includes a two-floor drawing room with grand windows where he kept his piano, an intimate dining room painted his favorite color and a garden secluded from the busy city streets.

Upstairs, the principal suite is accessible through a dressing room mirrored from floor to ceiling, which Knight Frank said is "in itself a stage set."

"With huge enthusiasm for entertaining his close circle of friends, Freddie designed the house to be a memorable, inviting place that reflected his vibrant personality and eclectic vision," the release states.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Freddie Mercury's London home, the Garden Lodge, listed at $38 million