Fred Vasseur Knows Where Ferrari Fell Short in 2024

Ferrari failed to get one or more cars into the points in three races in 2024; that was enough to sink their chances against McLaren. Team Principal Fred Vasseur knows that while they missed it this year, Ferrari is set up for success as long as the team gets out of its own way.

During a year-end lunch at Fiorano, Ferrari's test track, Vasseur spoke with members of the media about what 2024 means in building long-term success in the current F1 system.

En route to their first Constructors Championship since 1998, McLaren beat Ferrari by 14 points—the difference between a bad day for one driver and a podium.

In 1998, Ferrari lost to McLaren by 23 points. Due to the points restructuring, those two numbers can not be directly compared, and the 2024 team was much closer to the prize than it was when they fell short to McLaren last century. Ferrari lost to McLaren with a 2.1% points differential compared to 14.74% in 1998.

McLaren finished the season with both drivers in the points in all 24 Grands Prix, while both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz missed the points in two rounds, including the disastrous double-zero in the Canadian Grand Prix.

That was the difference: when one team is working towards perfection, you only have to drop the ball a couple of times to lose control of a championship.

McLaren’s second-worst performance the week before in Las Vegas, with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri combining for 15 points, extended Ferrari’s realistic chances to the final race. Still, it was out of their control.

Ferrari came into Abu Dhabi trailing by 17 points and left with a double podium and second in the championship because Norris secured the victory and Piastri rebounded from a first-lap incident to score a single point, keeping both driver's point streaks alive.

Piastri's early incident was the last hope of a Ferrari victory, as both Sainz and Leclerc had cars to compete with Norris at the front of the field.

"Everything is going in the right direction," Vasseur told F1's Lawrence Barretto. "We missed the last step, but when we went to Abu Dhabi, the percentage of chance to win was very low. After Saturday, it was less than very low. It’s true after Lap 2 or 3, I say ‘ah the planets are almost aligned now, let’s push."

Sainz finished second, and Leclerc followed in third, combining for 23 points to McLaren's 26, which only made up three of their needed 17 points.

Vasseur says this isn't where the championship was lost but instead in the mid-summer lull, best shown with Ferrari's horrible Canadian Grand Prix.

