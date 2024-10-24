UK's Frasers demands appointment of Mike Ashley as Boohoo CEO

(Reuters) -British sportswear retailer Frasers Group called for a general meeting of Boohoo on Thursday to appoint Mike Ashley as a director and CEO of the online fashion retailer.

Boohoo's top shareholder Frasers holds an about 27% stake in it and is controlled by British businessman Ashley.

"Frasers proposes solution to boohoo's leadership crisis to restore value for all shareholders," it said in a statement.

Boohoo said in a separate statement that its board was reviewing the content and validity of the requisitions with its advisers.

Boohoo last week announced its CEO John Lyttle would step down, as the group announced a strategic review that could see it broken up.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)