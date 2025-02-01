Franklin Resources Inc (BEN) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Challenges and ...

Assets Under Management (AUM): $1.58 trillion, a decrease from the prior quarter.

Long Term Net Outflows: $50 billion, including $20 billion of reinvested distributions.

Equity Net Inflows: $12.5 billion, including reinvested distributions of $16.5 billion.

Fixed Income Net Outflows: $66.7 billion; excluding Western, net inflows were positive.

Alternatives Fundraising: $6 billion, with private market assets totaling $4.3 billion.

ETF Net Flows: $2.7 billion during Q1.

Retail SMA AUM: $146 billion, with net inflows of $2.5 billion excluding Western.

Canvas AUM: $10.5 billion, a 10% increase from the prior quarter.

Adjusted Operating Income: $412.8 million, a decrease of 9% from the prior quarter.

Western Asset Management AUM: $272 billion as of December 31, with expected net outflows of $17 billion for January.

Release Date: January 31, 2025

Positive Points

Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE:BEN) has a strong global presence with offices in over 30 countries, serving clients in over 150 countries, and managing approximately $475 billion in assets.

The company has seen positive net flows in equity, multi-asset, and alternatives, with a combined $17 billion in positive net flows.

Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE:BEN) has successfully integrated Putnam, achieving significant net new flows and improved financial performance.

The company has launched innovative products like the Franklin Lexington Private Markets Fund, which achieved an initial fundraising cap of $900 million.

Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE:BEN) has been recognized as one of the best places to work in money management, highlighting a strong company culture and employee satisfaction.

Negative Points

Western Asset Management experienced significantly higher long-term net outflows of $68 billion in the quarter, impacting overall financial performance.

Adjusted operating income decreased by 9% from the prior quarter, reflecting challenges in managing expenses amid revenue declines.

The company faces geopolitical uncertainties and market volatility, which have affected international equity markets and contributed to negative market conditions.

Fixed income net outflows were substantial at $66.7 billion, although excluding Western, net inflows were positive.

Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE:BEN) anticipates a short-term reduction in operating margin due to integration efforts and support for Western Asset Management.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you help us frame the operating income and management fee contribution from Western Asset Management and the strategic vision for Western? A: Jennifer Johnson, President and CEO, explained that the strategic vision involves maintaining the independence of Western's investment team while integrating corporate functions to achieve greater scale. Matthew Nicholls, CFO and COO, added that Western's outflows equate to about 30% of its full-year 2024 adjusted revenue, impacting Franklin's revenue by about 3%. The integration aims to capture benefits from a larger scaled operation, with expected margin expansion in fiscal 2026.

