Franklin Resources Full Year 2024 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Full Year 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$8.48b (up 8.0% from FY 2023).

Net income: US$464.8m (down 45% from FY 2023).

Profit margin: 5.5% (down from 11% in FY 2023).

EPS: US$0.91 (down from US$1.73 in FY 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Franklin Resources EPS Misses Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 50%.

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to decline by 2.0% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, while revenues in the Capital Markets industry in the US are expected to grow by 6.0%.

Performance of the American Capital Markets industry.

The company's shares are down 3.0% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We should say that we've discovered 4 warning signs for Franklin Resources that you should be aware of before investing here.

