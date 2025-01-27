Franklin Covey Co. (FC) Was Punished For Doing The Right Thing. Here’s Why

Greystone Capital Management, an investment management company, released its fourth-quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the return for separate accounts managed by the firm ranged from +0.5 to +2.6%. The median account returned +1.7%, net of fees bringing the yearly returns to +19.9%. The strategy returned a cumulative +168.8% or +24.3% per year, net of fees, since inception in Q4 2019 and outperformed both the S&P 500 and the Russell 2000 by an annualized +6.0% and +14.1% per year. The results for the fourth quarter and FY2024 compare both negatively and positively to the returns of the S&P 500 and Russell 2000, which were +2.4% and +0.3% for the quarter and +25.0% and +11.5% for the entire year. In addition, you can check the fund’s top 5 holdings to find out its best picks for 2024.

Greystone Capital Management highlighted stocks like Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC), in the fourth quarter 2024 investor letter. Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) offers training and consultation services in organizational performance improvement areas. The one-month return of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) was -5.08%, and its shares lost 17.25% of their value over the last 52 weeks. On January 24, 2024, Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) stock closed at $35.12 per share with a market capitalization of $463.43 million.

Greystone Capital Management stated the following regarding Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) in its Q4 2024 investor letter:

"For an example closer to home, one of our companies, Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC), recently announced that near term cash flows would decline as they invest more into their salesforce to grow the business. These high return investments are expected to raise long-term revenue growth, margins and cash flow (to record levels) yet the stock declined -20% following the announcement as the short-term outlook muddied the long-term picture. In other words, Franklin Covey was punished for doing the right thing. If the success of our investment hinged on a three-month period, we’d be in trouble."

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 16 hedge fund portfolios held Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) at the end of the third quarter which was 15 in the previous quarter. In the fiscal first quarter of 2025, Franklin Covey Co.'s (NYSE:FC) revenue grew 1% to $69.1 million compared to $68.4 million in Q1 2024.