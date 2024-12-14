Frank McCourt, the billionaire who wants to buy TikTok, says the path to a sale is murky because 'we don't know what ByteDance is selling'

Frank McCourt has made a $20B bid to buy TikTok without its algorithm but told Business Insider the path toward a sale is murky since the app's parent company, ByteDance, isn't entertaining talks. Anadolu/Getty Images

Billionaire businessman Frank McCourt has made a $20 billion bid to buy TikTok without its algorithm.

He told Business Insider the path toward a sale is murky since ByteDance isn't entertaining talks.

TikTok has vowed to appeal to the Supreme Court to stop its looming ban in US app stores.

Frank McCourt, the billionaire businessman who wants to buy TikTok, told Business Insider that, despite a Friday court ruling allowing the TikTok ban's looming January 19 deadline to proceed if the company isn't sold, the path to a sale remains unclear because "we don't know what ByteDance is selling."

McCourt is among a small handful of investors, including former treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin and the former chief executive of Activision, Bobby Kotick, who've publicly said they want to buy TikTok.

Through Project Liberty, McCourt, the former Dodger's owner and real estate developer, has put together a bid worth over $20 billion to purchase TikTok and usher in what he calls the dawn of an "alternative, upgraded internet" that allows users more control of their own personal data. Project Liberty includes both a for-profit entity and a nonprofit institution.

However, he said, "It's very, very difficult to have precision" regarding the specifics of a potential sale because "let's be clear, we don't know what ByteDance is selling."

ByteDance, TikTok's China-based parent company, has so far refused to entertain talks over a potential sale, McCourt said.

The company's apparent reluctance to negotiate comes despite a December 6 court ruling upholding a law that requires the app be banned from the US in January if it is not sold to a non-Chinese entity. The divest-or-ban legislation aimed to address years of concerns from critics that the influential short-form video social media app could be used as a propaganda tool for the Chinese Communist Party.

On Friday, Reuters reported that the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia denied TikTok's emergency bid to stop the ban from taking effect on January 19.

When reached by Business Insider, a TikTok spokesperson declined to comment on the terms of any potential sale, instead saying the company plans on appealing the case to the Supreme Court under the grounds that a potential ban is a violation of the First Amendment right to free speech.

"The voices of over 170 million Americans here in the US and around the world will be silenced on January 19th, 2025 unless the TikTok ban is halted," the TikTok spokesperson said.

