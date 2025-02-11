Is Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) the Best Gold Stock for Inflation?

We recently compiled a list of the 11 Best Gold Stocks for Inflation. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) stands against the other gold stocks.

History has shown that gold has always been one of the most secure stores of value, especially during times of economic uncertainty and downturns. This is also apparent from the sheer size of the global gold market, which Fortune Business Insights has forecasted to increase from $291.68 billion in 2024 to $457.91 billion by 2032. With looming concerns of trade wars and inflation, the surge in gold demand led gold prices to an all-time high of $2,830.49 per ounce on February 3, 2025, as reported by Reuters.

Gold posted a one-year return of 43.83%, surpassing the broader market's 20.89% return for the same period, as reported on Yahoo Finance. In 2024, gold ETFs marked their best performance since 2010 as they surged 26%. Gold futures jumped over 1% to $2,670 per ounce. The Gold ETF holds a rating of 79 and trades above its 50-day moving average. Over the past six months, gold prices rose from $2,500 per ounce on August 5, 2024, to $2,830.49 per ounce on February 3, 2025. This 17.09% increase stemmed from concerns about rising inflation and tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, including a 25% on Canadian and Mexican imports and a 10% levy on Chinese goods. All these factors, along with market volatility, have further pushed the demand for gold upwards.

Furthermore, according to Reuters, trade obstructions around the globe have also increased inflationary pressures. Tariffs imposed by China-including 15% on U.S. coal and LNG and 10% on crude oil and machinery-are projected to increase global trade costs by $50 billion in retaliation. This rise in production costs and inflationary pressures, coupled with supply chain disruptions, will further set the stage for gold to remain one of the best sources of hedging in the face of economic instability.

Given this surge in demand and importance, gold prices are forecast to remain between $2,905 and $4,042 in 2025. Analysts at JPMorgan expect gold to reach $3,000 per ounce in 2025 due to economic instability and strong central bank demand.

Inflationary pressures in the United States are also expected to persist. A U.S. inflation indicator, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, increased to 0.3% in December 2024, marking its highest monthly gain since April 2024. During the last quarter of 2024, consumer spending increased by 0.7%, while labor costs surged by 0.9%.

