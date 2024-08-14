Insights into Chou's Latest 13F Filings and Investment Adjustments

Francis Chou (Trades, Portfolio), renowned for his value investing approach, has once again made significant moves in the second quarter of 2024, as revealed in his latest 13F filing. Managing the Chou America Mutual Funds, Chou has built a reputation since 1986 for his meticulous investment strategy, focusing on long-term value rather than short-term market fluctuations. His journey from a telephone repairman to a respected fund manager underscores his deep understanding of market dynamics and investment acumen.

Francis Chou's Strategic Moves in Q2 2024: A Closer Look at Alphabet Inc's Dominant Portfolio Presence

Summary of New Buys

Francis Chou (Trades, Portfolio) expanded his portfolio by adding 14 new stocks. Noteworthy among them are:

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG), with 82,390 shares, making up 10.79% of the portfolio and valued at $15.11 million.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), comprising 44,000 shares or 6.62% of the portfolio, with a total value of $9.27 million.

Pool Corp (NASDAQ:POOL), holding 10,636 shares, accounting for 2.33% of the portfolio, valued at $3.27 million.

Key Position Increases

Chou also strategically increased his stakes in several companies:

Stellantis NV (NYSE:STLA), with an additional 426,388 shares, bringing the total to 456,388 shares. This adjustment marks a 1,421.29% increase in share count and impacts 6.04% of the current portfolio, valued at $9.06 million.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE:BRK.A), with an additional 10 shares, bringing the total to 90 shares. This represents a 12.5% increase in share count, with a total value of $55.10 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

During the second quarter of 2024, Francis Chou (Trades, Portfolio) completely exited positions in two companies:

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC), selling all 715,000 shares, impacting the portfolio by -8.7%.

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB), liquidating all 312,900 shares, with a -0.98% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

Chou made significant reductions in his holdings, including:

Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HTZWW), reducing his stake by 499,366 shares, a 67.34% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -2.55%. The stock traded at an average price of $0 during the quarter and has returned 0.00% over the past three months and year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the second quarter of 2024, Francis Chou (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio included 31 stocks. The top holdings were:

39.35% in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE:BRK.A)

10.79% in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

6.62% in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL)

6.51% in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

6.47% in Stellantis NV (NYSE:STLA)

The portfolio is primarily concentrated in seven industries: Financial Services, Communication Services, Consumer Cyclical, Technology, Industrials, Energy, and Basic Materials.

