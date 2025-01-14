France's new prime minister faces first big test during period of political instability, budget woes

PARIS (AP) — France’s new prime minister, François Bayrou, is facing his first major test at parliament on Tuesday as his government has no majority amid unprecedented political instability.

Bayrou will address lawmakers through a general policy speech meant to outline his top priorities, including key budget decisions, one month after he was appointed by President Emmanuel Macron.

What is Bayrou proposing?

Bayrou urgently needs to pass a budget bill for 2025. Following the collapse of the previous government, an emergency law has been approved to enable the state to levy taxes from Jan. 1, pay basic expenses and avoid a shutdown.

But only a proper budget would help reduce France’s deficit and allow key expenses such as defense measures needed amid the war in Ukraine or aid promised to angry farmers.

Financial markets, ratings agencies and the European Commission are pushing France to comply with EU rules limiting debt and keep France’s borrowing costs from spiraling. That would threaten the prosperity of eurozone countries.

France's deficit is estimated to reach 6% of its gross domestic product in 2024. Finance Minister Éric Lombard said last week the government is “aiming for a deficit of between 5 and 5.5%” this year.

When he took office, Bayrou said that “no one knows the difficulty of the situation better” than he does, comparing the challenges faced to an “Himalaya.”

Can the government be toppled again?

Bayrou’s Cabinet relies on a fragile deal between Macron’s centrist allies and conservatives of The Republicans party who even together have no parliamentary majority.

The previous government was in place for only three months before being brought down by opposition lawmakers from both the left and the far right amid a budget dispute.

To avoid a repetition of that scenario, Bayrou seeks to secure a nonaggression pact with the Socialists so that they wouldn’t support any future move to topple the new government.

The Socialists said they are open to talks on the condition that they would include negotiations on Macron's unpopular pension reform that passed two years ago.

However, the possibility of another no-confidence vote is still looming.

The hard-left France Unbowed party refused to enter into talks with the government and already announced it would file a no-confidence motion.

A vote later this week would have little chance of succeeding as the far right appears unwilling to support such move in the immediate term.

Yet the question could be raised again during the future budget debate at parliament, with more uncertainty on the result.

Story Continues