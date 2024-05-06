Advertisement
France's Macron thanks China's Xi for his 'open attitude' on cognac issue

Reuters
·1 min read
France's Macron holds state dinner for China's Xi in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for what he called "his open attitude" in an anti-dumping probe on cognac.

"I thank the president for his open attitude regarding provisional measures on cognac and for his wish not to implement them," Macron told a joint press conference, adding France hoped its products could continue having access to the Chinese market.

A French diplomatic source told Reuters that China will not impose taxes or custom duties on French cognac until the probe is over.

China opened an anti-dumping investigation into brandy imported from the European Union in January, seen by some as a counter-move to an EU probe on Chinese electric vehicles.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Alex Richardson and Rosalba O'Brien)