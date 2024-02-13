France tells Britain to cough up taxpayer cash to fund nuclear power stations

Costs at Hinkley Point C have surged since contracts were signed in 2016 - Finnbarr Webster/Pool via REUTERS

British taxpayers have been asked to stump up cash to fund nuclear power plants being built in the UK by the French energy giant EDF.

Bruno Le Maire, France’s finance minister, said on Tuesday he would be asking Jeremy Hunt for “an equitable sharing of costs” for the power stations which include Hinkley Point C, in Somerset, and Sizewell C, in Suffolk.

It comes after it emerged that the costs at Hinkley Point C had surged to £46bn, significantly more than the £18bn proposed when contracts were signed in 2016.

Speaking at an International Energy Agency ministerial meeting in Paris, Mr Le Maire said he planned to have “discussions” with Mr Hunt, the Chancellor, about the issue.

The UK has so far refused to consider paying more for Hinkley, pointing out that it is not a government project. Last month a government spokesman said: “Any additional costs or schedule overruns are the responsibility of EDF and its partners and will in no way fall on taxpayers.”

There is growing concern in France over the plight of state-owned EDF which is on the hook for most of the extra costs.

Last month EDF revealed that the latest cost increases had added up to £10bn to the final bill with start-up delayed yet again to around 2031.

EDF is now running all the UK’s existing nuclear stations as well as taking the lead in another reactor project at Sizewell in Suffolk, a project regarded as vital for the UK’s future energy security.

Between them, Hinkley Point C and Sizewell C could one day be supplying 14pc of the UK’s electricity, based on current consumption levels.

Mr Le Maire’s comments come after he said last year that EDF’s priorities should lie with France where he wants the company to build at least six new nuclear power stations to give the nation a lead over its competitors.

He said at the time: “The global economy is electrifying, … The need for electricity will explode. There will be, on the one hand, the States which will be independent in matters of electricity production and, on the other, those who will not. The first will be the big winners in the global economy of the 21st century. France aims to be part of this camp.”

If EDF were to pull out of Sizewell it would cause huge delays and a likely end UK hopes of building 24 gigawatts of new nuclear capacity by 2050, equating to about seven new nuclear power stations. These would supply up to a quarter of the country’s projected electricity demand.

Hinkley Point C has been beset by delays and cost overruns from the start amid slow government decision-making and difficulties in the construction process.

In 2007, EDF’s then chief executive Vincent de Rivaz promised the plant would be ready in time for Christmas 2017, following backing for new nuclear plants by the Labour government.

By October 2010, the newly elected Coalition government had announced its commitment to Hinkley Point C, but it was not until September 2016 that official approval was given.

At that point, the power station was scheduled to open in 2025 with the cost of the project estimated to be £18bn.

Last month EDF said the new costs were estimated to be between £31bn and £34bn. However, those figures, produced by EDF, are all in 2015 money, which allows the increasing costs to be compared without being distorted by inflation.

The real cost, in today’s money, now stands at £46bn, equivalent to almost £700 for every person in Britain.

EDF has blamed many of the extra delays and costs on demands by UK authorities for a raft of extra safety measures in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster when a Japanese power station was hit by an earthquake and a tsunami.

Even before the latest cost increases EDF was struggling with the budget for Hinkley after China General Nuclear Power Corp, its partner in the project, stopped funding, potentially leaving the French company to foot the bill until it is completed.