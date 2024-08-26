France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.18%

Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the Healthcare, Industrials and Oil&Gas sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the CAC 40 added 0.18% to hit a new 1-month high, while the SBF 120 index added 0.70%.

The best performers of the session on the CAC 40 were Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (EPA:URW), which rose 1.25% or 0.90 points to trade at 72.70 at the close. Meanwhile, TotalEnergies SE (EPA:TTEF) added 1.13% or 0.70 points to end at 62.86 and ArcelorMittal SA (AS:MT) was up 0.77% or 0.16 points to 21.01 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were STMicroelectronics NV (EPA:STMPA), which fell 0.73% or 0.21 points to trade at 27.91 at the close. Edenred SA (EPA:EDEN) declined 0.55% or 0.21 points to end at 38.08 and Societe Generale SA (EPA:SOGN) was down 0.54% or 0.12 points to 21.36.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Clariane SE (EPA:CLARI) which rose 5.05% to 1.91, Voltalia SA (EPA:VLTSA) which was up 3.47% to settle at 8.64 and Viridien SA (EPA:VIRI) which gained 2.76% to close at 39.09.

The worst performers were Euroapi SAS (EPA:EAPI) which was down 3.51% to 4.07 in late trade, Nexans SA (EPA:NEXS) which lost 2.80% to settle at 118.20 and Imerys SA (EPA:IMTP) which was down 2.38% to 30.36 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 261 to 208 and 110 ended unchanged.

The CAC 40 VIX, which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0.00% to 18.96 a new 52-week high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.20% or 5.10 to $2,551.40 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October rose 2.98% or 2.23 to hit $77.06 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract rose 2.41% or 1.88 to trade at $80.03 a barrel.

EUR/USD was unchanged 0.24% to 1.12, while EUR/GBP unchanged 0.04% to 0.85.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.15% at 100.75.

