France’s new prime minister announces renegotiation of contested plan to raise the retirement age

PARIS (AP) — France’s new prime minister François Bayrou, announced Tuesday the renegotiation of a contested plan raising the retirement age from 62 to 64, in a crucial move to seek more stability for his minority government.

In his first address to lawmakers at the National Assembly, Bayrou said: “I’m choosing to put this subject back on the agenda, with the social partners, for a short time and under transparent conditions.”

Bayrou vowed to seek “a new path of reform, without any totems or taboos, not even the retirement age,” as long as the financing for the changes is guaranteed.

President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 unleashed months of mass protests from January to June 2023 that damaged his leadership.

Bayrou also outlined other top priorities, including key budget decisions, one month after he was appointed by President Emmanuel Macron.

What is Bayrou proposing?

Bayrou urgently needs to pass a budget bill for 2025. Following the collapse of the previous government, an emergency law has been approved to enable the state to levy taxes from Jan. 1, pay basic expenses and avoid a shutdown.

But only a proper budget would help reduce France’s deficit and allow key expenses such as defense measures needed amid the war in Ukraine or aid promised to angry farmers.

Financial markets, ratings agencies and the European Commission are pushing France to comply with EU rules limiting debt and keep France’s borrowing costs from spiraling. That would threaten the prosperity of eurozone countries.

France's deficit is estimated to reach 6% of its gross domestic product in 2024. Bayrou on Tuesday said the government was aiming for a deficit of 5.4% this year, with the goal to reduce it to 3% —in line with EU rules— by 2029.

Can the government be toppled again?

Bayrou’s Cabinet relies on a fragile deal between Macron’s centrist allies and conservatives of The Republicans party who even together have no parliamentary majority.

The previous government was in place for only three months before being brought down by opposition lawmakers from both the left and the far right amid a budget dispute.

To avoid a repetition of that scenario, Bayrou seeks to secure a nonaggression pact with the Socialists so that they wouldn’t support any future move to topple the new government.

The Socialists said they are open to talks on the condition that they would include negotiations on the pension reform.

However, the possibility of another no-confidence vote is still looming.

The hard-left France Unbowed party refused to enter into talks with the government and already announced it would file a no-confidence motion.

