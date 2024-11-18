France and Germany back rival to Elon Musk’s SpaceX

The Exploration Company is planning the first flight of the reusable Nyx capsule next year - The Exploration Company

France and Germany are backing a European rival to Elon Musk’s SpaceX as EU politicians fear falling behind in the space race.

Funds backed by the two states are part of a $160m (£127m) investment in The Exploration Company (TEC), a Franco-German start-up developing a capsule that can take astronauts and cargo to space stations.

It is the largest ever funding round involving a European space company, which is seeking to position itself as a champion that can take on rivals in the US, Russia and China.

TEC claims its Nyx capsule will be more efficient than rivals such as SpaceX’s Dragon capsule, which is used to shuttle astronauts to and from the International Space Station.

It is planning the first flight of the reusable capsule next year before a mission to the International Space Station in 2028.

European countries are seeking to catch up to Mr Musk’s SpaceX, which has resurrected the US space industry with reusable rockets that have dramatically cut the price of launches.

SpaceX’s Dragon capsule is used to shuttle astronauts to and from the International Space Station - AP

French rocket company Arianespace has been forced to delay the launch of its new Ariane 6 rocket and European companies such as OneWeb, which is partly owned by the British state, have been forced to turn to SpaceX for launches.

TEC, founded in 2021 by former Airbus and Arianespace executives, will also rely on SpaceX rockets for its initial launch but says it will be able to launch from any large rocket.

It says missions using its capsules, which will return from earth by splashing down in the ocean, will be up to half the price of those using rival capsules such as SpaceX’s Dragon.

The funding round has been led by London-based venture capital firms Balderton and Plural. Other investors include French Tech Souveraineté, a fund run by the French government, and Germany’s DeepTech and Climate Fonds (DTCF).

Khaled Helioui, an investor at Plural, wrote on X: “The lack of European situational awareness in space is costing us. Policymakers and industry leaders know we need our own space capabilities.

“To defend our critical orbital assets, we need to be able to launch our own tech to monitor and protect our systems, rather than relying on other countries.”

Hélène Huby, TEC’s chief executive, said: “This significant raise is a reflection of not only the talent and commitment of the team at TEC but also that building global companies with European roots can only be done through fostering trust and cooperation between European countries.”