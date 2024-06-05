Foxconn says May revenue climbs 22% y/y, raises outlook

FILE PHOTO: The Foxconn logo is seen in this illustration

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker and Apple's biggest iPhone assembler, reported on Wednesday revenue for May rose 22.1% year-on-year, a record high for the month.

It said in a statement that its original outlook for the second quarter was for both quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year growth

"Due to higher-than-expected demand from AI servers, current visibility for the second quarter is expected to beat expectations," it added in a statement, without elaborating.

The company does not provide numerical guidance.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)