Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Could Be 35% Above Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Fox Factory Holding fair value estimate is US$20.66
Fox Factory Holding is estimated to be 35% overvalued based on current share price of US$27.82
Our fair value estimate is 48% lower than Fox Factory Holding's analyst price target of US$39.88
How far off is Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.
Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.
Is Fox Factory Holding Fairly Valued?
We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF ($, Millions)
|
US$100.1m
|
US$77.5m
|
US$65.4m
|
US$58.8m
|
US$55.1m
|
US$53.1m
|
US$52.1m
|
US$51.9m
|
US$52.1m
|
US$52.7m
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x1
|
Analyst x1
|
Est @ -15.61%
|
Est @ -10.14%
|
Est @ -6.31%
|
Est @ -3.63%
|
Est @ -1.76%
|
Est @ -0.44%
|
Est @ 0.47%
|
Est @ 1.12%
|
Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.3%
|
US$92.4
|
US$66.1
|
US$51.5
|
US$42.8
|
US$37.0
|
US$32.9
|
US$29.9
|
US$27.5
|
US$25.5
|
US$23.8
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$429m
After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.3%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$53m× (1 + 2.6%) ÷ (8.3%– 2.6%) = US$956m
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$956m÷ ( 1 + 8.3%)10= US$432m
The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$861m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$27.8, the company appears reasonably expensive at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.
The Assumptions
Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Fox Factory Holding as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.373. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for Fox Factory Holding
Strength
-
No major strengths identified for FOXF.
Weakness
-
Earnings declined over the past year.
-
Interest payments on debt are not well covered.
-
Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.
Opportunity
-
Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the American market.
Threat
-
Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.
-
Annual revenue is forecast to grow slower than the American market.
