Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Could Be 35% Above Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Fox Factory Holding fair value estimate is US$20.66

Fox Factory Holding is estimated to be 35% overvalued based on current share price of US$27.82

Our fair value estimate is 48% lower than Fox Factory Holding's analyst price target of US$39.88

How far off is Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

See our latest analysis for Fox Factory Holding

Is Fox Factory Holding Fairly Valued?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$100.1m US$77.5m US$65.4m US$58.8m US$55.1m US$53.1m US$52.1m US$51.9m US$52.1m US$52.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -15.61% Est @ -10.14% Est @ -6.31% Est @ -3.63% Est @ -1.76% Est @ -0.44% Est @ 0.47% Est @ 1.12% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.3% US$92.4 US$66.1 US$51.5 US$42.8 US$37.0 US$32.9 US$29.9 US$27.5 US$25.5 US$23.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$429m

Story Continues