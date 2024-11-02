Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Growth Amidst ...

Guidance for Q4 2024: Sales expected between $300 million to $340 million, adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.25 to $0.40.

Operating Expenses: $88.7 million, or 24.7% of net sales, compared to $65.9 million, or 19.9% of net sales, last year.

Adjusted Net Income: $14.8 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, compared to $44.8 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, last year.

Net Income: $4.8 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to $35.3 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, last year.

Release Date: October 31, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

The company is focusing on diversification and expansion within the aftermarket, which has shown resilience and growth potential.

The acquisition of Marucci contributed positively to the company's growth, with Marucci achieving another record quarter.

The bike business showed strong performance with a 22% sequential growth, following a 52% increase in the previous quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp ( NASDAQ:FOXF ) reported a sequential revenue increase of 3.1% from the second quarter and an 8.5% increase compared to the prior year.

The company anticipates continued pressure on demand in 2025, with a challenging retail environment expected to persist.

Net income significantly decreased to $4.8 million from $35.3 million in the same quarter last year.

The company's gross margin decreased to 29.9% from 32.4% in the same quarter last year, driven by shifts in product line mix and reduced operating leverage.

Q: Mike, it seems like demand and quality issues are the main obstacles. Is demand the greater issue that might persist into 2025? A: Yes, demand is the primary concern. The quality issues are at the automotive OEMs, not within Fox. We're seeing improvements with model year '25 vehicles, but consumer demand is crucial for a rebound.

Q: Regarding the bike segment, it looks like you're expecting a sequential decline in Q4. Is the outlook for 2025 still below historical levels? A: Yes, Q4 is expected to be seasonally slower with some softness. We're being conservative about 2025, as not all OEMs have resolved inventory issues. We anticipate being up year-on-year in Q4 and Q1.

Q: Can you explain the SSG margin performance despite the year-over-year sales increase? A: The margin pressure in SSG was mainly due to Marucci's spending ahead for the MLB launch and softball-related launches, which impacted margins.

Q: How are you balancing cost management with maintaining the brand's growth and innovation? A: We're focusing on cost efficiencies without compromising innovation. Simplifying our footprint and reducing nonperforming products will help us maintain margins and invest in growth, like Marucci's MLB preparations.

Q: Can you clarify the bike and Marucci guidance for Q4? A: We expect bike sales to be relatively flat with the prior year, around $78 million to $80 million. Marucci is also expected to be flat, around $45 million.

Q: How is the upfitting business performing, and what's the strategy for product offerings? A: Dealer inventories vary by brand, with GM and Ford being healthier. We're focusing on new model year vehicles. We're also developing a strategy to offer products at different price points to appeal to more consumers.

Q: Are OEMs requesting better pricing terms in the current environment? A: It's mixed. Some requests are specific to product launches, but widespread pricing pressure isn't significant. We continue to drive pricing through innovation.

Q: How is the MLB relationship with Marucci structured, and could it impact margins if consumer demand softens? A: The MLB agreement is structured favorably, with low minimum commitments. We see it as a net positive, even if there's softness in big box retailers.

