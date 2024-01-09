Four UK nuclear reactors to be kept open for longer in net zero push

Torness nuclear Power Station is one of four nuclear power plants that may have its operational lifetime extended - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

EDF is seeking to extend the life of four ageing nuclear power stations as the shift to net zero creates greater demand for green energy.

The French energy giant, which owns all five of the UK’s current nuclear power sites, said it will review whether four that are due to close between 2026 and 2028 can be kept open for longer.

It comes as the shift towards renewable energy, such as wind and solar, fluctuates in output and stokes demand for carbon-free alternatives such as nuclear.

Currently, Heysham 1 and Hartlepool are due to close in March 2026, while Heysham 2 and Torness will shut in March 2028.

All four use British-built, advanced gas-cooled reactors (AGRs) that EDF acquired in 2009.

They have a combined maximum capacity of about 4.9 gigawatts.

Heysham 1 and Hartlepool recently had their lifetimes extended by two years, while Torness previously had its closure date moved forward from 2030 to 2028.

However, on Tuesday EDF said: “These AGR lifetimes will be reviewed again by the end of 2024 and the ambition is to generate beyond these current forecasts, subject to plant inspections and regulatory approvals.”

The company also runs the 1.2-gigawatt Sizewell B nuclear power station in Suffolk, which uses pressurised water reactors.

Sizewell is currently due to close in 2035 but EDF believes it could run for a further 20 years and will decide whether to pursue that option next year.

Any extensions would have to be approved by the Office for Nuclear Regulation, the industry regulator.

It comes as the company is among those ramping up investment in Britain’s nuclear power industry.

Nuclear is seen as a key pillar of the Government’s energy security strategy, which aims for the UK to have 24 gigawatts of capacity by 2050 – accounting for one-quarter of the country’s electricity needs.

EDF is currently building Hinkley Point C in Somerset, the country’s first new nuclear power station since Sizewell B was completed in the 1990s.

It is also jointly developing proposals for another power station, Sizewell C, with the Government.

On Tuesday, the company said its power stations produced 37.3 terawatt hours of power in 2023, about 4pc more than planned.

The company said the figure was a result of £7.5bn of investment.

Under earlier plans, all the AGR sites would have originally been shut last year.