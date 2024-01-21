Advertisement
Canada markets closed

  • S&P/TSX

    20,906.52
    +149.82 (+0.72%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,839.81
    +58.87 (+1.23%)
     

  • DOW

    37,863.80
    +395.20 (+1.05%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7447
    +0.0032 (+0.43%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    73.71
    -0.37 (-0.50%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    56,269.95
    +334.83 (+0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    +0.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,031.80
    +10.20 (+0.50%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    1,944.39
    +20.74 (+1.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1460
    +0.0020 (+0.05%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    15,310.97
    +255.37 (+1.70%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    13.30
    -0.83 (-5.87%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,461.93
    +2.84 (+0.04%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    35,963.27
    +497.07 (+1.40%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6830
    +0.0016 (+0.23%)
     

Four survived jet crash in Afghanistan, fate of two others being confirmed - Russia

Reuters

MOSCOW, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Four people survived a plane crash involving a Russian-registered plane in Afghanistan and the fate of two other people on board is being clarified, Russia's aviation watchdog Rosaviatsia said on Sunday, citing Russian diplomats.

A Russian-registered charter plane with six people on board disappeared from radar screens over Afghanistan a day earlier, Russian aviation authorities said on Sunday, after Afghan police said they had received reports of a crash. (Reporting by Maxim Rodionov Editing by Andrew Osborn)