Four survived jet crash in Afghanistan, fate of two others being confirmed - Russia

MOSCOW, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Four people survived a plane crash involving a Russian-registered plane in Afghanistan and the fate of two other people on board is being clarified, Russia's aviation watchdog Rosaviatsia said on Sunday, citing Russian diplomats.

A Russian-registered charter plane with six people on board disappeared from radar screens over Afghanistan a day earlier, Russian aviation authorities said on Sunday, after Afghan police said they had received reports of a crash. (Reporting by Maxim Rodionov Editing by Andrew Osborn)