Four members of Britain’s richest family given jail sentences for exploiting servants

James Warrington
·1 min read
Prakash Hinduja
Prakash Hinduja (left) has been found guilty of exploiting workers and providing unauthorised employment - AJIT KUMAR/AP

Four members of Britain’s richest family have been handed prison sentences for exploiting their servants after they spent more on their pet dog than one of their employees.

A Swiss criminal court found Prakash Hinduja and his wife, son and daughter-in-law guilty of exploiting workers and providing unauthorised employment, but rejected more serious charges of human trafficking.

The defendants were each sentenced to between four and four and a half years in prison. Lawyers said they would appeal.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow