Four members of Britain’s richest family given jail sentences for exploiting servants

Prakash Hinduja (left) has been found guilty of exploiting workers and providing unauthorised employment - AJIT KUMAR/AP

Four members of Britain’s richest family have been handed prison sentences for exploiting their servants after they spent more on their pet dog than one of their employees.

A Swiss criminal court found Prakash Hinduja and his wife, son and daughter-in-law guilty of exploiting workers and providing unauthorised employment, but rejected more serious charges of human trafficking.

The defendants were each sentenced to between four and four and a half years in prison. Lawyers said they would appeal.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow