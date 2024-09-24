Four injured in Ottawa transit assaults, man charged by hate crime unit

OTTAWA — Ottawa police say four people were seriously injured when a man making what investigators called "hate-filled" comments allegedly carried out a series of assaults on public transit buses and trains.

Police say they responded Monday at around 10:50 a.m. to reports of an assault on an LRT train near Tunney's Pasture.

They say officers later learned that the suspect had allegedly assaulted four people while making hateful remarks on various OC Transpo buses and trains between Algonquin College and Bayview stations.

Police say all four victims were seriously injured.

A 26-year-old man faces several charges, including two counts each of assault and assault with a weapon.

Police say the charges were laid by its hate and bias crime unit.

They said they would not be disclosing the type of weapon involved, and offered no immediate details about the victims or the suspect's allegedly hateful comments.

Police thanked bystanders who offered first aid.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2024.

The Canadian Press