Four Days Left Until Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) Trades Ex-Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Marriott Vacations Worldwide's shares on or after the 20th of December, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 4th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.76 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$2.88 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a trailing yield of 3.3% on the current share price of $91.48. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately Marriott Vacations Worldwide's payout ratio is modest, at just 35% of profit. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Marriott Vacations Worldwide generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Dividends consumed 61% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's positive to see that Marriott Vacations Worldwide's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's not encouraging to see that Marriott Vacations Worldwide's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. We'd take that over an earnings decline any day, but in the long run, the best dividend stocks all grow their earnings per share.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last nine years, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has lifted its dividend by approximately 13% a year on average.

Should investors buy Marriott Vacations Worldwide for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share are down very slightly in recent times, and Marriott Vacations Worldwide paid out less half its profit and more than half its cash flow as dividends, which is not the worst combination but could be better. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're not all that optimistic on its dividend prospects.

If you want to look further into Marriott Vacations Worldwide, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Marriott Vacations Worldwide (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

