Four Days Left Until The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Trades Ex-Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Accordingly, J. M. Smucker investors that purchase the stock on or after the 15th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 2nd of December.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$1.08 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$4.32 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, J. M. Smucker has a trailing yield of approximately 3.7% on its current stock price of US$115.45. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether J. M. Smucker's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether J. M. Smucker can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. J. M. Smucker paid out more than half (60%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out more than half (71%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's positive to see that J. M. Smucker's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at J. M. Smucker, with earnings per share up 9.2% on average over the last five years. Decent historical earnings per share growth suggests J. M. Smucker has been effectively growing value for shareholders. However, it's now paying out more than half its earnings as dividends. If management lifts the payout ratio further, we'd take this as a tacit signal that the company's growth prospects are slowing.

