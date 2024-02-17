Four Days Left Until GSK plc (LON:GSK) Trades Ex-Dividend

GSK plc (LON:GSK) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Thus, you can purchase GSK's shares before the 22nd of February in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 11th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.16 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed UK£0.58 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, GSK stock has a trailing yield of around 3.5% on the current share price of UK£16.764. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether GSK's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see GSK paying out a modest 48% of its earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether GSK generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Dividends consumed 51% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's positive to see that GSK's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at GSK, with earnings per share up 5.7% on average over the last five years. Decent historical earnings per share growth suggests GSK has been effectively growing value for shareholders. However, it's now paying out more than half its earnings as dividends. If management lifts the payout ratio further, we'd take this as a tacit signal that the company's growth prospects are slowing.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. GSK's dividend payments per share have declined at 4.6% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. It's unusual to see earnings per share increasing at the same time as dividends per share have been in decline. We'd hope it's because the company is reinvesting heavily in its business, but it could also suggest business is lumpy.

The Bottom Line

Is GSK worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share growth has been modest, and it's interesting that GSK is paying out less than half of its earnings and more than half its cash flow to shareholders in the form of dividends. While it does have some good things going for it, we're a bit ambivalent and it would take more to convince us of GSK's dividend merits.

While it's tempting to invest in GSK for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for GSK that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

