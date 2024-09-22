Four Days Left To Buy Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Meaning, you will need to purchase Vermilion Energy's shares before the 27th of September to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.12 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed CA$0.48 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Vermilion Energy stock has a trailing yield of around 3.6% on the current share price of CA$13.24. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Vermilion Energy can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

See our latest analysis for Vermilion Energy

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Vermilion Energy lost money last year, so the fact that it's paying a dividend is certainly disconcerting. There might be a good reason for this, but we'd want to look into it further before getting comfortable. Considering the lack of profitability, we also need to check if the company generated enough cash flow to cover the dividend payment. If cash earnings don't cover the dividend, the company would have to pay dividends out of cash in the bank, or by borrowing money, neither of which is long-term sustainable. It paid out 14% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Story continues

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Vermilion Energy reported a loss last year, but at least the general trend suggests its income has been improving over the past five years. Even so, an unprofitable company whose business does not quickly recover is usually not a good candidate for dividend investors.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Vermilion Energy's dividend payments per share have declined at 15% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring.

Get our latest analysis on Vermilion Energy's balance sheet health here.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Vermilion Energy? First, it's not great to see the company paying a dividend despite being loss-making over the last year. On the plus side, the dividend was covered by free cash flow." In summary, it's hard to get excited about Vermilion Energy from a dividend perspective.

In light of that, while Vermilion Energy has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Vermilion Energy you should be aware of.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.