Is Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) the Best Casino Stock that Pay Dividends?

The casino industry is making a comeback after the setbacks caused by the pandemic in 2020. It took a while for the sector to recover, with several factors at play, but the rebound is now clear with the easing of social distancing measures. Data from the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau showed that Macau’s gaming revenue surged by 14.8% in August this year, surpassing expectations. The increase in demand for entertainment during China’s summer vacation has driven growth in the world’s largest casino hub. Casino stocks fall under the larger leisure and hospitality sector and are affected by a range of influences, such as the state of the economy, consumer spending habits, and changes in gambling regulations.

Investor confidence in the casino industry has also skyrocketed, thanks to their ability to consistently hit it out of the park over the years. Casino revenues experienced a notable increase in 2023. Additionally, online casinos, which mainly gained importance during the pandemic, also posted record earnings last year. A report by the American Gaming Association (AGA) revealed that brick-and-mortar casino slots and table games generated a record $49.4 billion in 2023, marking a 3.3% increase over 2022. On the state level, 19 out of 27 traditional gaming markets achieved record annual revenues. Online casino revenue also surged in 2023, growing 22.9% year-over-year to $6.2 billion across the six states with fully legalized iGaming. The report further highlighted that 12 of the top 20 commercial casino gaming markets saw revenue growth, with the Las Vegas Strip leading the way with the most significant year-over-year gains.

The casino industry, like many others, is evolving quickly to keep up with current trends. In a recent move, Singapore has made changes to the Casino Control Act, allowing its two casinos to offer cashless gaming options, though cryptocurrencies will not be permitted, as reported by CNA. Cashless bets can be placed at gaming tables or machines by using virtual credits from cashless gaming accounts or e-wallets. This adjustment is the most recent update to casino regulations in Singapore, which had previously tightened rules by lowering the threshold for monitoring cash deposits at casinos to prevent misuse by terrorist and criminal groups.

The shift to cashless betting has highlighted people’s growing preference for digital platforms. The pandemic underscored the need for contactless options while still allowing people to enjoy these activities. Sports betting is also becoming more prominent since it operates through digital channels, providing a similar thrill to that of casinos. According to the AGA, while commercial gambling revenue is on the rise in most states where it’s legal, the growth in sports betting and online gambling is outstripping that of traditional casinos. So much so that it seems that Americans are withdrawing funds from their stock brokerage accounts to support their online betting habits. This is the main conclusion from a recent working paper titled Gambling Away Stability: Sports Betting’s Impact on Vulnerable Households. The paper suggests that for every dollar spent on sports betting, net investments in stocks and other financial assets decreased by just over $2. With that, we will now take a look at some of the best casino stocks that pay dividends.

Our Methodology:

For this list, we scanned Insider Monkey’s database of Q2 2024 and selected companies that are involved in the casino and gambling industry. These companies own and operate casinos, resorts, and other gaming and entertainment facilities. From the resultant list, we picked the 10 best casino stocks that pay dividends to shareholders and ranked them in ascending order of the number of hedge funds having stakes in them as of Q2 2024.

10. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 9

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) is an American real estate investment trust company that specializes in owning and leasing restaurant and retail properties. The company gains significantly from regular acquisitions to expand its portfolio. Recently, it revealed the purchase of 19 Bloomin’ Brands restaurant properties, which include a total of 20 restaurants, for $66.4 million. These properties are divided into two long-term master leases, each covering ten restaurants, and are leased to corporate entities of Bloomin’ Brands. As a result of this transaction, Darden Restaurants will now account for less than 50% of the company’s cash rent. This partnership highlights the key role Bloomin’ Brands plays in FCPT’s overall revenue. The stock has surged by nearly 16% since the start of 2024.

As of June 30, 2024, Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)’s rental portfolio includes 1,154 properties across 47 states. These properties are 99.6% occupied (based on square footage) and are under long-term net leases, with an average remaining lease term of about 7.4 years. The company’s performance for the second quarter of 2024 remained strong. Its total revenue came in at $66.4 million, which showed a 10% growth from the same period last year. Its net income attributable to shareholders was $24.7 million, up from $23.6 million in the prior-year period.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT), one of the best casino stocks, has been growing its dividends consistently since 2016. The company currently offers a quarterly dividend of $0.345 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.66%, as of September 12.

At the end of Q2 2024, 9 hedge funds in Insider Monkey’s database held stakes in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT), which remained unchanged from the previous quarter. These stakes have a total value of nearly $30 million. Among these hedge funds, Marshall Wace LLP was the company’s leading stakeholder in Q2.

Overall, FCPT ranks 10th on our list. While we acknowledge the potential for FCPT to grow, our conviction lies in the belief that some AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than NVDA but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.