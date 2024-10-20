Founder of Raffles Education Hua Seng Chew Buys 1.7% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Raffles Education Limited (SGX:NR7) should definitely note that the Founder, Hua Seng Chew, recently paid S$0.041 per share to buy S$317k worth of the stock. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 1.7%.

Raffles Education Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Gim Lian Chung made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for S$638k worth of shares at a price of S$0.046 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being S$0.043). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Raffles Education insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Raffles Education insiders own 59% of the company, currently worth about S$35m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Raffles Education Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Raffles Education insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Nice! While it's good to be aware of what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example, Raffles Education has 2 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

