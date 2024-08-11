New Fortress Energy Second Quarter 2024 Earnings: Misses Expectations

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Second Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$423.3m (down 25% from 2Q 2023).

Net loss: US$90.0m (down by 176% from US$119.2m profit in 2Q 2023).

US$0.44 loss per share (down from US$0.58 profit in 2Q 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

New Fortress Energy Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 16%. Earnings per share (EPS) was also behind analyst expectations.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 20% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 1.8% growth forecast for the Oil and Gas industry in the US.

Performance of the American Oil and Gas industry.

The company's shares are down 24% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for New Fortress Energy (of which 2 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

