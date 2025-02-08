Fortive Corp (FTV) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Margins and Strong Cash Flow Amidst ...

Gross Margin: 60% for the fourth quarter.

Adjusted Operating Margin: Nearing 27% for the fourth quarter.

Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS): $1.17, up 19% year-over-year.

Free Cash Flow: Record Q4 free cash flow of $465 million, up 13% year-over-year.

Core Revenue Growth: 2% in the fourth quarter.

Adjusted Operating Margin Expansion: 100 basis points in the fourth quarter.

Full Year Core Revenue Growth: 1% for 2024.

Full Year Adjusted EPS: $3.89, up 13% for 2024.

Full Year Free Cash Flow: $1.4 billion, representing 23% free cash flow margins for 2024.

Intelligent Operating Solutions Revenue Growth: 4% in the fourth quarter.

Advanced Healthcare Solutions Core Revenue Growth: 5% in the fourth quarter.

Precision Technologies Core Revenue Decline: 3% in the fourth quarter.

2025 Revenue Guidance: Core revenues expected to grow 1.5% to 3.5%.

2025 Adjusted EPS Guidance: $4 to $4.12, up 3% to 6% for the year.

2025 Adjusted Free Cash Flow Guidance: Approximately $1.5 billion.

Release Date: February 07, 2025

Positive Points

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) delivered better-than-expected performance in the fourth quarter, with higher core growth, earnings, and free cash flow.

The company achieved record margins, with gross margins of 60% and adjusted operating margins nearing 27%.

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) compounded adjusted earnings and free cash flow by 13%, contributing to a strong multiyear track record.

The company is progressing well on the separation of its precision technologies company, Ralliant, expected to close early in the third quarter.

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) utilized record free cash flow to repurchase shares, reflecting a commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

Negative Points

China headwinds continue to mute recovery in certain markets, impacting overall performance.

Precision Technologies experienced a core revenue decline of 3% in the quarter, with adjusted operating margins contracting by 200 basis points.

The company faces FX headwinds, with an expected $90 million impact for the year.

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) anticipates a slower start to the year in Q1 due to Fluke's stronger finish in Q4 and fewer days in Q1.

The company is dealing with capacity constraints in some areas, which may impact growth potential.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide insights into the product side of the business, particularly for IOS and AHS, and any changes in plans for 2025? A: James Lico, President and CEO, explained that the software and healthcare sectors are performing well, with Fluke showing resilience and durability through product innovation. He noted a headwind in China, particularly in the first quarter, due to tougher comps from last year. Overall, the company anticipates good performance in Q1 across the portfolio.

