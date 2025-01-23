Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) Sees Price Target Boost to $115 Amid Rising Demand for AI-Powered Cybersecurity Solutions

We recently compiled a list of the Top 12 Trending AI Stocks on Latest News and Ratings. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) stands against the other trending AI stocks.

Donald Trump is turning out to be the spark to take artificial intelligence investments to new heights. Just days after repealing an executive order to regulate AI risks, the US president unveiled a $500 billion private sector initiative. Stargate is the project that underscores how companies are racing against time to position themselves amid the AI revolution.

"The Stargate Project is a new company which intends to [build] new AI infrastructure for OpenAI in the United States," OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank said in a joint statement. "This project will not only support the re-industrialization of the United States but also provide a strategic capability to protect the national security of America and its allies."

The new AI initiative, which includes several leading AI developers, including ChatGPT creator OpenAI, paves the way for the construction of data centres needed to power and support various AI models. With Goldman Sachs estimating that AI will represent 19% of data center power demand by 2028, tech giants are racing to construct and secure data center compute capacity.

The growing investment comes amid significant technological advancements made in AI, especially in machine learning and generative AI models like ChatGPT. Investments are expected to soar as companies look to gain a front seat amid the revolution and strengthen their competitive edge. However, it's unclear if these investments will pay off proportionately.

The cost of training a single frontier AI model is rising exponentially, from $1,000 in 2017 to almost $200 million in 2024. The increase comes amid consistent returns to scale in AI model training data, compute capacity, and model complexity. Even though unit costs per computing operation have rapidly decreased over the same period, costs could still reach billions of dollars by 2030. By the middle of the 2030s, the hardware costs of the world's AI infrastructure might surpass $1 trillion.

Amid the escalating cost concerns, physical artificial intelligence has emerged as the next frontier of AI investing. Companies are increasingly investing in robotics makers, auto suppliers and specialty semiconductor companies.

The AI technology began with search bots and has since advanced to "agentic AI," which includes research assistants and customer support agents. Investors examining the cutting edge of this technology are now concentrating on interactions in the real world with autonomous devices that use artificial intelligence, such as self-driving cars, drones, and robot nurses.

