Formula 1 Races on ESPN Will Continue to Be Commercial-Free for 2019

From Road & Track

If you were around to watch the opening round of the 2018 F1 season in Australia on ESPN last year, you'll remember it being plagued with abrupt commercial interruptions that often happened during critical points in the race without warning. In order to appease angry fans, ESPN eliminated commercial breaks from the rest of 2018's races, and it was pretty great. Now, it looks like that's happening again for 2019. F1 fans, get excited.

The news, first reported by Sports Business Daily and confirmed by ESPN to Jalopnik, means F1 fans in the United States will continue to enjoy interruption-free viewing of this upcoming season's races via the Sky Sports broadcast.

ESPN won the broadcasting rights to F1 in October of 2017, but instead of putting together its own broadcast and commentator team, it elected to syndicate Sky Sports' feed in 2018, which airs without commercials in Europe. This meant ESPN couldn't squeeze commercials into the broadcast without cutting off the feed abruptly which, as many viewers (including myself) experienced first-hand, wasn't very nice to watch. Severe viewer led ESPN to axe commercials entirely, as it couldn't figure out a way to incorporate them into the Sky Sports feed. And, as this news shows, it seems they still haven't.

While this probably isn't good news for ESPN's bottom line, I'm totally cool with it.

The green flag drops in Melbourne on March 17th, 2019. I know I'll be watching.

