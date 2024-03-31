Is Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad's (KLSE:FPI) Recent Performance Tethered To Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad's (KLSE:FPI) stock is up by 8.7% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad is:

22% = RM117m ÷ RM541m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.22 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad's Earnings Growth And 22% ROE

To begin with, Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad seems to have a respectable ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 8.5% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. Probably as a result of this, Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad was able to see an impressive net income growth of 24% over the last five years. However, there could also be other causes behind this growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

As a next step, we compared Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 8.8%.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 51% (implying that it keeps only 49% of profits) for Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of the earnings to its shareholders.

Additionally, Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad's performance. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad's past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

